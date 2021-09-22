UrduPoint.com

NASA Needs To Re-Establish 'Core Relationship' With Russia - Ex-Space Agency Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:33 AM

NASA Needs to Re-Establish 'Core Relationship' With Russia - Ex-Space Agency Official

NASA needs to re-establish the close and cooperative "core" working relationship with the Russian Federal Space Agency Roskosmos that it enjoyed in the past, former US space program official William Shepherd said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) NASA needs to re-establish the close and cooperative "core" working relationship with the Russian Federal Space Agency Roskosmos that it enjoyed in the past, former US space program official William Shepherd said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

"We do not have that core relationship with our Russian counterparts right now that would have been very common 20 years ago," Shepherd told the US House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. "We've got to reignite the very strong integration we used to have with our Russian partners."

Russia brought huge and unique capabilities to making the ISS a success, Shepherd, a former US astronaut, said.

"I have seen unique spacecraft and spacecraft system designs, excellent crew equipment and space suits, well developed life support systems; excellent metalworking and fabrication; simple but effective thermal control systems, solar arrays and controls (and) good crew-to-computer integration," Shepherd said.

Russian engineers taught their US counterparts the valuable technique of mixing the complex alongside the simple in their system architectures to create exceptionally robust capabilities, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Russia

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

35 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

35 minutes ago
 FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan ..

FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan Large-Scale Attacks After Afg ..

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Take Part in UNSC Permanent Members' For ..

Lavrov to Take Part in UNSC Permanent Members' Foreign Ministers, Guterres Sep 2 ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court acquits alleged murder convict after ..

Supreme Court acquits alleged murder convict after 17 years

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to sign two-year performance agreem ..

Prime Minister to sign two-year performance agreements with federal ministers to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.