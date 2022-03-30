NASA Not to Set Artemis 1 Launch Date Until Wet Dress Rehearsal Results In - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) NASA officials will not decide on the launch date for the unmanned Artemis 1 system on the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket until at least next Monday, after the system completes its "wet dress" rehearsal check, NASA Deputy Associate Administrator for Exploration System Development Tom Whitmeyer said on Tuesday.

"We will be in a good position on Monday to talk about it (a possible launch date for Artemis 1 in June or July)," Whitmeyer told an audiocast press conference. "(There will be) no hard call until after the wet dress rehearsal."

The wet dress rehearsal of the entire SLS-Orion integrated Artemis 1 system will start at 5:00 p.

m. EDT on Friday afternoon and should be completed by 5 pm EDT on Sunday when drain-off of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen propellant fuels will commence, NASA Artemis Launch Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said.

"A two-day test will be completed ... on Sunday afternoon. We expect by 4:30 pm -5:00 pm in the afternoon getting ready for drain offs," Blackwell-Thompson said. We want to get our Orion configuration powered up: It is a (test) of the entire launch configuration."

The rehearsal will include a simulated countdown on early Sunday afternoon to within 10 seconds of liftoff, Blackwell-Thompson added.