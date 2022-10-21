UrduPoint.com

NASA Orders 3 More Orion Spacecraft For Artemis Moon Missions For $1.9Bln - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 04:40 AM

NASA Orders 3 More Orion Spacecraft for Artemis Moon Missions for $1.9Bln - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) NASA ordered three more Orion spacecraft from Lockheed Martin for its Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond, the company said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin is now under contract to deliver three Orion spacecraft to NASA for its Artemis VI-VIII missions, continuing the delivery of exploration vehicles to the agency to carry astronauts into deep space and around the Moon supporting the Artemis program," Lockheed Martin said in the release on Thursday.

The contract for the three new Orion spacecraft has a price tag of $1.99 billion, the release said.

This new order will provide NASA six Orion spacecraft in total and the agency will be able to order an additional six in the future under the contract with Lockheed Martin.

In 2019, NASA ordered its first three Orion space vessels for Artemis missions three through five. The Orion spacecraft announced on Thursday will be for Artemis missions six through eight, the release said.

Lockheed Martin and NASA have reduced the costs on Orion by 50% per vehicle for Artemis missions three through five, compared to vehicles built during the design and development phase, the release also said.

The vehicles built for Artemis missions six through eight will see an additional 30% cost reduction, the release added.

NASA has said it plans to launch its unmanned Artemis 1 mission to the Moon on November 14 following several delays caused by a hydrogen fuel leak and weather, according to the release.

Related Topics

Weather Company Vehicles Vehicle Price November 2019 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK ..

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

4 hours ago
 Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests Aft ..

Some 50 Killed, Hundreds Hurt in Chad Protests After Election Delay

4 hours ago
 State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Com ..

State Dept. Says 'Not True' US, Russia Have No Communication Channels to Reduce ..

4 hours ago
 Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratificatio ..

Hungary's Lawmakers to Hold Session on Ratification of NATO Accession of Finland ..

4 hours ago
 King of Eswatini Arrives in Taiwan on Official Vis ..

King of Eswatini Arrives in Taiwan on Official Visit - Taiwanese Foreign Ministr ..

4 hours ago
 US Approves Possible $450Mln Sale of SM-6 Missiles ..

US Approves Possible $450Mln Sale of SM-6 Missiles to Japan - Pentagon

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.