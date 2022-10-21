NASA Orders 3 More Orion Spacecraft for Artemis Moon Missions for $1.9Bln - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) NASA ordered three more Orion spacecraft from Lockheed Martin for its Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond, the company said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin is now under contract to deliver three Orion spacecraft to NASA for its Artemis VI-VIII missions, continuing the delivery of exploration vehicles to the agency to carry astronauts into deep space and around the Moon supporting the Artemis program," Lockheed Martin said in the release on Thursday.

The contract for the three new Orion spacecraft has a price tag of $1.99 billion, the release said.

This new order will provide NASA six Orion spacecraft in total and the agency will be able to order an additional six in the future under the contract with Lockheed Martin.

In 2019, NASA ordered its first three Orion space vessels for Artemis missions three through five. The Orion spacecraft announced on Thursday will be for Artemis missions six through eight, the release said.

Lockheed Martin and NASA have reduced the costs on Orion by 50% per vehicle for Artemis missions three through five, compared to vehicles built during the design and development phase, the release also said.

The vehicles built for Artemis missions six through eight will see an additional 30% cost reduction, the release added.

NASA has said it plans to launch its unmanned Artemis 1 mission to the Moon on November 14 following several delays caused by a hydrogen fuel leak and weather, according to the release.