NASA Orders Staff to Work From Home Immediately Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Administrator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) NASA ordered all its staff to switch to teleworking immediately as a number of its employees contracted coronavirus, Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced in a statement.

"Effective immediately, all employees and contractors will move to mandatory telework until further notice.

Mission-essential personnel will continue to be granted access onsite," Bridenstine said Tuesday.

He described the decision as a pre-emptive step to thwart further spreading of the virus among the workforce and admitted that there is "a limited amount" of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

All 50 US states now report coronavirus cases with the death toll exceeding 100. The disease has been declared global pandemic and national emergency.