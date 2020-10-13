UrduPoint.com
NASA Partner Nations Sign Legal Framework For Lunar Exploration, Colonization- Bridenstine

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:23 PM

Seven Nations participating in US lunar exploration efforts joined the United States in signing the "Artemis Accords," a legal framework intended to ensure the peaceful exploration of outer space, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Seven Nations participating in US lunar exploration efforts joined the United States in signing the "Artemis Accords," a legal framework intended to ensure the peaceful exploration of outer space, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced on Tuesday.

"With today's signing, we are uniting with our partners to explore the Moon and are establishing vital principles that will create a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space for all of humanity to enjoy," Bridenstine said in a virtual event sponsored by the International Astronautical Conference.

The event featured representatives of space agencies in Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, along with NASA and the US State Department, in a virtual signing ceremony featuring nine simultaneous video feeds.

NASA drafted the Artemis Accords earlier this year to guide future cooperative activities between the US space agency and partner agencies, the release said.

At the close of the event Bridenstine said there was "room for more" nations to join the US-led Artemis program, which seeks to land two astronauts on the south pole of the Moon by 2024 and eventually establish a permanent lunar colony.

Bridenstine mentioned no other nations by name, but in the past he has urged Russia - a US partner on the International Space Station - to participate.

