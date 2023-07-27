Open Menu

NASA, Pentagon Join Forces To Build Nuclear Rocket To Carry Crew To Mars - Statement

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 01:30 AM

NASA, Pentagon Join Forces to Build Nuclear Rocket to Carry Crew to Mars - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) NASA and the Defense Department's own advanced technology development agency have selected Lockheed Martin to build a prototype nuclear-powered rocket to carry a human crew at higher than ever speeds to Mars, the US space agency announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced Wednesday Lockheed Martin of Littleton, Colorado, as the prime contractor for the design, build, and testing of NASA and DARPA's nuclear-powered rocket demonstration, in collaboration with other industry partners," the release said.

The Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) program will test a nuclear-powered rocket in space as soon as 2027, the release said.

"Working with DARPA and companies across the commercial space industry will enable us to accelerate the technology development we need to send humans to Mars.

This demonstration will be a crucial step in meeting our Moon to Mars objectives for crew transportation into deep space," NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melrose said in the release.

NASA and DARPA have already joined forces on the DRACO program to advance nuclear thermal rocket technology, the release said. For NASA, nuclear propulsion is one of the Primary capabilities on the roadmap for crewed missions to Mars, allowing a shorter, faster trip to the Red Planet, the release added.

BWX Technologies in Lynchburg, Virginia will design and build the nuclear fission reactor that will power the engine, according to the release.

Related Topics

Technology Nuclear Virginia Lynchburg Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

24 minutes ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

2 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

2 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

2 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

2 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

2 hours ago
Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

2 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

2 hours ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

2 hours ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

2 hours ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

2 hours ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

2 hours ago

More Stories From World