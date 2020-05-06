NASA Planning to Deal With Asteroid Close Pass Threat in Nine Years - Agency Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is studying contingency plans to deal with an asteroid which will fly as close as 20,000 miles to the Earth, nearer than the orbit of orbiting geosyncronous satellites, agency administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

"Apophis is going to come close to the Earth in 2029," Bridenstine told an online press conference Tuesday. "It will be below some of our satellites in geosycnronous orbit (22,000 miles) high."

The threat that Apophis, or some other asteroid might collide with the Earth was being studied by NASA's Planetary Coordination Office and NASA was cooperating with the new US Space Force that President Donald Trump had created, Bridenstine said.

"We have a space force that is willing to work with us now... We have to make sure we are prepared for an asteroid impact which could be devastating. We have to work on how are we going to deal with an asteroid that would impact with the Earth," he said.

The Space Force was developing cislunar situational awareness and could have the capability to monitor further out in space, Bridenstine said.