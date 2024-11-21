Open Menu

NASA Plans To Award Blue Origin, SpaceX Additional Work To Develop Cargo Lander To Moon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) NASA intends to award Blue Origin and SpaceX additional work under their existing contracts to develop landers that will deliver large pieces of equipment and infrastructure to the lunar surface, the agency said on Wednesday.

NASA expects to assign demonstration missions to current human landing system providers, SpaceX and Blue Origin, to mature designs of their large cargo landers following successful design certification reviews.

The assignment of these missions builds on the 2023 request by NASA for the two companies to develop cargo versions of their crewed human landing systems.

"The Artemis campaign is a collaborative effort with international and industry partners.

Having two lunar lander providers with different approaches for crew and cargo landing capability provides mission flexibility while ensuring a regular cadence of moon landings for continued discovery and scientific opportunity," said Stephen D. Creech, assistant deputy associate administrator for technical, Moon to Mars Program Office.

NASA plans for at least two delivery missions with large cargo. The agency intends for SpaceX's Starship cargo lander to deliver a pressurized rover to the lunar surface no earlier than fiscal year 2032 in support of Artemis VII and later missions.

NASA expects Blue Origin to deliver a lunar surface habitat no earlier than fiscal year 2033.

