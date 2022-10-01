UrduPoint.com

NASA Postpones Launch Of Uncrewed Artemis Moon Mission Until November

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 07:30 AM

NASA Postpones Launch of Uncrewed Artemis Moon Mission Until November

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says it plans to attempt an Artemis 1 moon mission launch in the second half of November.

"Teams at NASAKennedy (space center) have assessed impacts from Hurricane Ian and determined there was no damage to Artemis I flight hardware," NASA said on social media on Friday, adding that it "will focus on the Nov.

12-27 launch period to give employees time for post-storm recovery."

On Monday, NASA officials decided to postpone the launch of Artemis 1, originally scheduled for September 27, and to roll the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building to protect it from Hurricane Ian.

This was the third time that NASA postponed the unmanned mission to the Moon. Previous launch attempts were canceled over a hydrogen fuel leak.

Related Topics

Assembly Social Media Vehicle September November From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since ..

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since 2020: Brent Down 21.2%, WTI Do ..

7 hours ago
 US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Uk ..

US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Ukraine Next Week - White House

7 hours ago
 Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fi ..

Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back

7 hours ago
 Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging F ..

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging Florida

7 hours ago
 G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

7 hours ago
 Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar powe ..

Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar power, potable water projects: Pri ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.