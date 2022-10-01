NASA Postpones Launch of Uncrewed Artemis Moon Mission Until November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says it plans to attempt an Artemis 1 moon mission launch in the second half of November.

"Teams at NASAKennedy (space center) have assessed impacts from Hurricane Ian and determined there was no damage to Artemis I flight hardware," NASA said on social media on Friday, adding that it "will focus on the Nov.

12-27 launch period to give employees time for post-storm recovery."

On Monday, NASA officials decided to postpone the launch of Artemis 1, originally scheduled for September 27, and to roll the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building to protect it from Hurricane Ian.

This was the third time that NASA postponed the unmanned mission to the Moon. Previous launch attempts were canceled over a hydrogen fuel leak.