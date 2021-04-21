NASA Postpones SpaceX Crew-2 Manned Mission Launch to ISS to Friday Due to Bad Weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NASA and SpaceX have decided to postpone the launch of the Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), initially scheduled for Thursday, for one day due to unfavorable weather conditions, the space agency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) NASA and SpaceX have decided to postpone the launch of the Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), initially scheduled for Thursday, for one day due to unfavorable weather conditions, the space agency said.

"NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 5:49 a.m.

EDT Friday [09:49 GMT], April 23, for the launch of the agency's Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station due to unfavorable weather conditions along the flight path on Thursday," the agency said in a statement.

With the mission's arrival, two US manned spacecraft will be simultaneously on the ISS for the first time, the agency noted.

SpaceX Crew-1 mission with US astronauts aboard is expected to leave the space station on April 28 but it depends on the spacecraft's technical condition and weather in the selected splashdown zone.