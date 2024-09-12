Open Menu

NASA Prepares For Launch Of New Mission On Jupiter's Moon Europa

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 02:41 PM

NASA prepares for launch of new mission on Jupiter's moon Europa

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) NASA's Europa Clipper mission has passed a key testing this week, and is targeting for launch on Oct. 10, according to NASA.

The mission passed a planning milestone, known as Key Decision Point E, on Monday. It now is approved to continue to proceed toward launch.

The mission's main science goal is to determine whether there are places below the surface of Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, that could support life, according to NASA.

NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft will conduct detailed reconnaissance of Europa and investigate whether the icy moon could have conditions suitable for life. The spacecraft will perform dozens of close flybys of Europa, gathering detailed measurements to investigate the moon, according to NASA.

Related Topics

Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

21 hours ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

21 hours ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

21 hours ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

1 day ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

1 day ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World