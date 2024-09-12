NASA Prepares For Launch Of New Mission On Jupiter's Moon Europa
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 02:41 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) NASA's Europa Clipper mission has passed a key testing this week, and is targeting for launch on Oct. 10, according to NASA.
The mission passed a planning milestone, known as Key Decision Point E, on Monday. It now is approved to continue to proceed toward launch.
The mission's main science goal is to determine whether there are places below the surface of Jupiter's icy moon, Europa, that could support life, according to NASA.
NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft will conduct detailed reconnaissance of Europa and investigate whether the icy moon could have conditions suitable for life. The spacecraft will perform dozens of close flybys of Europa, gathering detailed measurements to investigate the moon, according to NASA.
