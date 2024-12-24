Open Menu

NASA Probe Makes Closest Ever Pass By The Sun

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:39 PM

NASA probe makes closest ever pass by the Sun

NASA's pioneering Parker Solar Probe made history Tuesday, flying closer to the Sun than any other spacecraft, with its heat shield exposed to scorching temperatures topping 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit (930 degrees Celsius)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) NASA's pioneering Parker Solar Probe made history Tuesday, flying closer to the Sun than any other spacecraft, with its heat shield exposed to scorching temperatures topping 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit (930 degrees Celsius).

Launched in August 2018, the spaceship is on a seven-year mission to deepen scientific understanding of our star and help forecast space-weather events that can affect life on Earth.

Tuesday's historic flyby should have occurred at precisely 6:53am (1153 GMT), although mission scientists will have to wait until Friday for confirmation as they lose contact with the craft for several days due to its proximity to the Sun.

"Right now, Parker Solar Probe is flying closer to a star than anything has ever been before," at 3.8 million miles (6.1 million kilometers) away, NASA official Nicky Fox said in a video on social media Tuesday morning.

"It is just a total 'yay, we did it,' moment."

If the distance between Earth and the Sun is the equivalent to the length of an American football field, the spacecraft should have been about four yards (meters) from the end zone at the moment of closest approach -- known as perihelion.

"This is one example of NASA's bold missions, doing something that no one else has ever done before to answer long-standing questions about our universe," Parker Solar Probe program scientist Arik Posner said in a statement on Monday.

"We can't wait to receive that first status update from the spacecraft and start receiving the science data in the coming weeks."

So effective is the heat shield that the probe's internal instruments remain near room temperature -- around 85F (29C) -- as it explores the Sun's outer atmosphere, called the corona.

Parker will also be moving at a blistering pace of around 430,000 mph (690,000 kph), fast enough to fly from the US capital Washington to Japan's Tokyo in under a minute.

"Parker will truly be returning data from uncharted territory," said Nick Pinkine, mission operations manager at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland.

"We're excited to hear back from the spacecraft when it swings back around the Sun."

By venturing into these extreme conditions, Parker has been helping scientists tackle some of the Sun's biggest mysteries: how solar wind originates, why the corona is hotter than the surface below, and how coronal mass ejections -- massive clouds of plasma that hurl through space -- are formed.

The Christmas Eve flyby is the first of three record-setting close passes, with the next two -- on March 22 and June 19, 2025 -- both expected to bring the probe back to a similarly close distance from the Sun.

Related Topics

Football Christmas Washington Social Media Tokyo Laurel Japan March June August 2018 National University From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Attock Petroleum Limited Million

Recent Stories

Only a trickle of UN emergency food aid getting to ..

Only a trickle of UN emergency food aid getting to desperate Gazans: UN

1 minute ago
 NASA probe makes closest ever pass by the Sun

NASA probe makes closest ever pass by the Sun

1 minute ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets C ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greets Christian community on Christma ..

1 minute ago
 Kundi urges KP leaders to focus on addressing heal ..

Kundi urges KP leaders to focus on addressing health, security issues

49 seconds ago
 Comedy play “ Three Idiots” held at PAC

Comedy play “ Three Idiots” held at PAC

51 seconds ago
 Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam ..

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar urges unity, equ ..

52 seconds ago
Interfaith Peace Committee expresses solidarity wi ..

Interfaith Peace Committee expresses solidarity with Christian community

54 seconds ago
 Nuclear energy key solution to reforming energy s ..

Nuclear energy key solution to reforming energy sector, mitigating climate chan ..

56 seconds ago
 Bugti greets Christian community on occasion of Ch ..

Bugti greets Christian community on occasion of Christmas

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..

31 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing chal ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..

31 minutes ago
 MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World