UrduPoint.com

NASA Projects Possible April Launch Window For First Unmanned Artemis Mission - Official

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 01:30 AM

NASA Projects Possible April Launch Window for First Unmanned Artemis Mission - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) NASA has tentatively scheduled a two-week window in April for the first test launch of the integrated but still unmanned Artemis-1 system, an official said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Information on April is pretty solid," Lead Flight Director Mike Sarafin said. "The April window opens on April 8 and closes on April 23. If we need May, it would open on the 7th and close on the 21st."

The mission was originally scheduled to be launched into space this month. But after some delays, NASA engineers and technicians are now working on preparatory tests to prepare the Artemis spacecraft and its 365-foot high Space Launch System (SLS) built by Northrop Grumman for the April or May launch, Kennedy Space Center, Exploration Ground Systems program manager Mike Bolger said.

"We're focusing on the rollout: We really don't know until we do the wet dress rehearsal to see how the vehicle performs in an integrated fashion. We really want to see the results of that test before we can predict with a decent amount of confidence when we will lift off, Bolger said.

Artemis 1 will be an unmanned mission of NASA's new Orion spacecraft around the Moon during a weeks-long flight. The Orion capsule will be launched by the first SLS megarocket generating 8.8 million Pounds of thrust. If the mission is successful, Artemis-2 will carry four astronauts around the Moon, probably in 2024, according to published reports.

Related Topics

Vehicle Lead April May Million

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

47 minutes ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

47 minutes ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

48 minutes ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

59 minutes ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>