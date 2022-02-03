NASA Projects Possible April Launch Window for First Unmanned Artemis Mission - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) NASA has tentatively scheduled a two-week window in April for the first test launch of the integrated but still unmanned Artemis-1 system, an official said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Information on April is pretty solid," Lead Flight Director Mike Sarafin said. "The April window opens on April 8 and closes on April 23. If we need May, it would open on the 7th and close on the 21st."

The mission was originally scheduled to be launched into space this month. But after some delays, NASA engineers and technicians are now working on preparatory tests to prepare the Artemis spacecraft and its 365-foot high Space Launch System (SLS) built by Northrop Grumman for the April or May launch, Kennedy Space Center, Exploration Ground Systems program manager Mike Bolger said.

"We're focusing on the rollout: We really don't know until we do the wet dress rehearsal to see how the vehicle performs in an integrated fashion. We really want to see the results of that test before we can predict with a decent amount of confidence when we will lift off, Bolger said.

Artemis 1 will be an unmanned mission of NASA's new Orion spacecraft around the Moon during a weeks-long flight. The Orion capsule will be launched by the first SLS megarocket generating 8.8 million Pounds of thrust. If the mission is successful, Artemis-2 will carry four astronauts around the Moon, probably in 2024, according to published reports.