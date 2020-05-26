NASA Purchases Seat on Soyuz Rocket for October Launch to Provide US Astronauts Choice

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has bought a seat on Russia's Soyuz rocket for the planned October launch of two US astronauts in order to not feel pressured to fly on a Space X spacecraft, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Tuesday.

"We went ahead and purchased a seat on a Soyuz rocket for October. And we did that intentionally because we want people to feel free to say 'no' and not feel any pressure to go on this launch," Bridenstine said.

NASA has scheduled to launch astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday from the United States for the first time since 2011.

NASA considers the upcoming mission a final test flight before certifying the Crew Dragon spacecraft operational for long-duration missions to the ISS.

Bridenstine explained that NASA wants to ensure astronauts can refuse to fly on spacecraft and has been providing such a choice all along.

The NASA chief noted that he texted Behnken and Hurley, saying he will stop the launch if they tell him so for any reason.

"They both came back and said 'We go for launch.' They are ready to go," Bridenstine said.

Bridenstine also reiterated the importance of maintaining a good partnership between NASA the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The US Space Shuttle program of manned spaceflights ended in 2011 and only Russian Soyuz rockets have delivered crews to the ISS.

Meanwhile, the US companies SpaceX and Boeing developed the Crew Dragon and Starliner spacecraft. In March, the Crew Dragon made its first unmanned test flight to the ISS. In December, a similar flight was carried out by Starliner, but a technical failure prevented it from docking with the station.