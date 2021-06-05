UrduPoint.com
NASA Ready To Further Discuss Venus Exploration Prospects With Russia - Spokesperson

Sat 05th June 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) NASA is ready to discuss with Russia further plans for Venus exploration, a NASA spokesperson told Sputnik.

"NASA has been working over the past several years to identify mutual areas of interest in planetary science, particularly related to Venus.

With our announcement on Wednesday about two new missions to Venus at the end of this decade, we are extremely excited to usher in a new era of research on a planet for which we share interest," the spokesperson said.

"We have had excellent exchanges on defining joint science objectives for Venera-D and welcome future opportunities for our experts to continue to discuss our Venus plans," the spokesperson said.

More Stories From World

