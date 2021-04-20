NASA Ready to Launch SpaceX Crew-2 to ISS on April 22 as Scheduled - Program Manager

NASA is ready to launch SpaceX Crew-2 mission on time April 22, manager of the Commercial Crew Program Steve Stich told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) NASA is ready to launch SpaceX Crew-2 mission on time April 22, manager of the Commercial Crew Program Steve Stich told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're still on track for a 6:11 Eastern [time] launch on Thursday, April 22," Stich said during a press briefing.

SpaceX is scheduled to dock the International Space Station (ISS) early on Friday, he added.

"We had our launch readiness review this morning, jointly between NASA and SpaceX, we reviewed all the open work coming... we concluded that we're go for launch," Stich said.

The mission will deliver two NASA astronauts, one from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency and another from the European Space Agency to join the previous - first-ever - crew delivered there by SpaceX, as well as the Expedition 65 crew. The SpaceX Crew-1 crew is expected to return on April 28 at the earliest.

The mission, the first-ever operational commercial crew mission to the ISS, was launched last November to take US astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, as well as Soichi Noguchi from Japan to the ISS, for a six-month stay.