UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Ready To Launch SpaceX Crew-2 To ISS On April 22 As Scheduled - Program Manager

Muhammad Irfan 59 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:11 PM

NASA Ready to Launch SpaceX Crew-2 to ISS on April 22 as Scheduled - Program Manager

NASA is ready to launch SpaceX Crew-2 mission on time April 22, manager of the Commercial Crew Program Steve Stich told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) NASA is ready to launch SpaceX Crew-2 mission on time April 22, manager of the Commercial Crew Program Steve Stich told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're still on track for a 6:11 Eastern [time] launch on Thursday, April 22," Stich said during a press briefing.

SpaceX is scheduled to dock the International Space Station (ISS) early on Friday, he added.

"We had our launch readiness review this morning, jointly between NASA and SpaceX, we reviewed all the open work coming... we concluded that we're go for launch," Stich said.

The mission will deliver two NASA astronauts, one from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency and another from the European Space Agency to join the previous - first-ever - crew delivered there by SpaceX, as well as the Expedition 65 crew. The SpaceX Crew-1 crew is expected to return on April 28 at the earliest.

The mission, the first-ever operational commercial crew mission to the ISS, was launched last November to take US astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, as well as Soichi Noguchi from Japan to the ISS, for a six-month stay.

Related Topics

Shannon Japan SpaceX April November All From

Recent Stories

Turkey Seeing Decline in New Covid-19 Cases Over P ..

28 minutes ago

US Concerned by Uncertainty of Scope, Disposition ..

28 minutes ago

Council of EU Approves Creation of Cybersecurity C ..

28 minutes ago

Japan Mulls COVID-19 Emergency Declaration in Osak ..

33 minutes ago

African Union Says No Plans to Convene Following D ..

33 minutes ago

Sweden to Replace 2nd Shot of AstraZeneca With mRN ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.