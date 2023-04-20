(@FahadShabbir)

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) NASA has not gotten any reports of possible damage or harm related to the re-entry of its solar flare observatory dubbed RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager), the Agency said in a statement to Sputnik on Thursday.

"NASA's retired Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager (RHESSI) re-entered Earth's atmosphere at 8:21 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 19. Re-entry occurred over the Sahara Desert region, at approximately 26 degrees longitude and 21.3 degrees latitude, according to the Department of Defense," the statement said. "NASA expected most of the spacecraft to burn up as it traveled through the atmosphere, but for some components to survive re-entry. At this time, NASA has not received any reports of any damage or harm associated with the re-entry.

"

On Wednesday evening, a bright flash of unknown origin was seen in the sky over Kiev and the surrounding region. The head of Kiev's city military administration, Serhiy Popko, said that the flash in the sky over Kiev was the result of a NASA space satellite falling to Earth. In response to Sputnik, NASA denied the flash was linked to its satellite, as it was still in orbit at the time the flash was reported in Ukraine.

The RHESSI spacecraft weighing around 600 Pounds was launched into orbit in 2002 and decommissioned in 2018 after it lost connection with the Earth.

"From 2002 to its decommissioning in 2018, RHESSI helped NASA understand the basic physics of particle acceleration and explosive energy release in solar flares," the statement added.