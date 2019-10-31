NASA Requested Seats Aboard Russian Soyuz Spacecraft in 2020, 2021 From Roscosmos- Rogozin

NASA asked Russian state space corporation Roscosmos to provide additional seats aboard Soyuz spacecraft to deliver US astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told reporters Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) NASA asked Russian state space corporation Roscosmos to provide additional seats aboard Soyuz spacecraft to deliver US astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told reporters Thursday.

"I received a warm and informative letter from [NASA Administrator Jim] Bridenstine, in which he refers to a certain situation related to the fact that there is a delay in commercial spacecraft for the delivery of American crews to the ISS. The American side may need additional seats in 2020-2021. We proceed from the principles of partnership and will decide how to satisfy these requests," Rogozin said.

He said Roscosmos would allocate additional funds to build two new Soyuz spacecraft after NASA's request.