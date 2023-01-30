UrduPoint.com

NASA, Roscosmos Cooperation 'Amazing,' Mission Controls Work Together Daily - US Astronaut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 12:10 PM

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos is incredible, with the two centers communicating every day on operations, astronaut and Crew-6 mission specialist Warren Hoburg told Sputnik.

Hoburg will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Crew-6 which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the International Space Station.

"The cooperation, honestly, is amazing to see even in the hardest of times, which we are going through some hard times right now.

Seeing the day to day operations play out is amazing and I've seen that here on the ground in Mission Control," Hoburg said. "So the Mission Control Center here in Houston works on a daily basis with mission control in Moscow."

After working for Boeing until 2014 and finishing his PhD in electrical engineering and computer science, Hoburg became an assistant professor at MIT. He was selected to be an astronaut candidate in 2017. He was picked to be a SpaceX Crew-6 pilot in 2023.

