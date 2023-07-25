NASA-Roscosmos Cooperation Continues With No Change, Ready for Another Launch - Manager

The cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos has not changed following Soyuz coolant leak and NASA is ready to launch Crew-7 with Roscosmos cosmonaut, the NASA International Space Station Program Manager Joel Montalbano said on Tuesday

"No changes at all... In Houston, we continue to have our Russian colleagues in the center working side by side with our US specialists. Again, nothing has changed and we are ready to go," Montalbano said during the press conference.

NASA said the Crew7 is now set to launch to the ISS no earlier than August 17. The initial launch was no earlier than August 15. It is the seventh rotational mission of NASA and Spacex as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

Konstantin Borisov from Roscosmos is part of the 4-manned crew.

Earlier Today, NASA lost communication with the International Space Station (ISS) due to a power problem at mission control in Houston, although contact has been restored via Russian assets and neither the crew nor vehicle is in danger.

In December of last year, shortly before a spacewalk, the thermal circuit of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-22 depressurized. A Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-23 unmanned spacecraft docked on the ISS from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on February 26. Today, the conclusion of Roscosmos is that some external force was the result of the leak.