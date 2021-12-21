UrduPoint.com

NASA, Roscosmos Rotational Space Flights to Start in Fall 2022 - Space Station Manager

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Alternate flights of Russian cosmonauts on US SpaceX vehicles and US astronauts on Russian Soyuz vehicles to the International Space Station (ISS) are expected to commence next Fall after the agreement is reached between the respective government bodies in the two countries, ISS Program Manager Joel Montalbano said on Monday.

"Fall of (20)22 where we plan to have Russian cosmonaut on a SpaceX vehicle and then a NASA astronaut on the Soyuz vehicle," Montalbano said during a press conference. "There is some governmental agreements that have to happen between our State Department and in the Russian ministries. The preliminary agreement has been out of the State Department and it's now on the Russian side."

Montalbano said the Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts are going through a training ahead of the future space launches to the ISS.

NASA officials will continue to travel to Russia and Roscosmos counterparts to the US to continue the dialogue on space between the countries that is important for the United States, Montalbano added.

At the end of October, NASA had started initial planning for cooperative missions with the Russian Federal space agency Roscosmos to fly US astronauts on Soyuz vehicles and Russian cosmonauts on SpaceX ones.

However, Sputnik reported on November 9 that before such cross flights could be approved, Roscosmos officials will ask NASA why one of the SpaceX Crew Dragon parachutes failed on a recent mission. The four astronauts on board returned safely as the other parachutes successfully deployed.

