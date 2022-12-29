(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) NASA and Roscosmos will continue to review options together about how to safely return the MS-22 Soyuz crew before making a final decision, NASA Johnson Space Center news chief Kelly Humphries told Sputnik.

Earlier on Wednesday, US media reported that NASA is weighing the possibility of using a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft to bring the MS-22 Soyuz crew back to earth after the Russian spacecraft sustained an external leak on its cooling system earlier this month.

"International Space Station teams continue to meet about the Soyuz MS-22's external cooling loop leak," Humphries said on Wednesday. NASA and Roscosmos will continue to review options together before making a final decision on how to safely bring the crew home. The Expedition 68 crew remains in good condition, performing maintenance and research activities."