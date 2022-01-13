UrduPoint.com

NASA Says 2021 Tied As Sixth-Warmest Year On Record

Published January 13, 2022

NASA Says 2021 Tied as Sixth-Warmest Year on Record

Last year tied with 2018 as the sixth warmest since modern recordkeeping began in 1880, analyses by NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found

Last year tied with 2018 as the sixth warmest since modern recordkeeping began in 1880, analyses by NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found.

"Earth's global average surface temperature in 2021 tied with 2018 as the sixth warmest on record," the statement said.

NASA's temperature record shows that the Earth in 2021 was approximately 1.9 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 degrees Celsius) warmer than the late 19th century average at the start of the industrial revolution.

"Eight of the top 10 warmest years on our planet occurred in the last decade, an indisputable fact that underscores the need for bold action to safeguard the future of our country - and all of humanity. NASA's scientific research about how Earth is changing and getting warmer will guide communities throughout the world, helping humanity confront climate and mitigate its devastating effects," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, as quoted in the statement.

He called climate change an "existential threat of our time."

