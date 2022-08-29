UrduPoint.com

NASA Says Called Off Artemis Launch Around Moon Amid Engine Issue, Fuel Leak

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) NASA on Monday said it called off a planned test flight of the Artemis-1 rocket around the moon after a series of setbacks including an engine issue, a hydrogen leak, and stormy weather off the coast of Florida.

"The issue that came up was an engine bleed that couldn't be remedied but the rocket is currently in a stable configuration," NASA Communications representative Derrol Nail said during a live broadcast of the planned launch. "Ultimately the launch director has called a scrub for the day."

The earliest possible launch opportunity that is available for the mission would now be on September 2, NASA said.

