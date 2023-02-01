NASA Says Collaborating With IBM to Apply Artificial Intelligence Analysis to Earth Data

NASA and IBM have launched a new collaboration to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the study of scientific data about the Earth and its environment, the US space agency announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) NASA and IBM have launched a new collaboration to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the study of scientific data about the Earth and its environment, the US space agency announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"A collaboration between NASA and IBM will use artificial intelligence technology developed by IBM to discover insights in NASA Earth science data," the release said. "This joint undertaking will be a new application of AI foundational model technology to NASA Earth observation satellite data."

The project will seek to extract a greater understanding of the patterns and likely projections to be made from the data than was previously possible, the release said.

"The goal of the NASA/IBM work is to provide an easier way for researchers to analyze and draw insights from large NASA datasets related to Earth processes," the release added.

One of the proposed joint projects will train an IBM geospatial intelligence foundation model on NASA's Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 dataset while a second one is expected to be a large language model based on Earth science literature, according to the release.