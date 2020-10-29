NASA Says Crew Dragon Requires 8 Hours to Reach ISS Compared to 3 Hours for Soyuz

The Crew Dragon manned spacecraft, which was designed by Elon Musk's company SpaceX, can carry astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) in 8 hours almost three times slower than Russia's Soyuz 3-hour flight to the ISS, according to the information published on NASA's site

The Crew Dragon will be launched at 00:49 GMT and will reach the ISS at 09:04. Consequently, it will take 8 hours and 15 minutes for the spacecraft to arrive at the ISS.

On October 14, Russia's Soyuz capsule docked with the ISS just 3 hours and 3 minutes after it took off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Back in August, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin expressed his doubts on the Crew Dragon's ability to overcome a Soyuz spacecraft in speed of travel to the ISS.