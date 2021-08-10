NASA Says Lunar Landing in 2024 Not Possible Due to Spacesuits Development Delays

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US astronauts will not be able to conduct a lunar landing in 2024 due to significant delays in the development of their spacesuits, NASA said in a report on Tuesday,

"NASA's current schedule is to produce the first two flight-ready xEMUs [Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit] by November 2024, but the agency faces significant challenges in meeting this goal," the report said.

These challenges include approximately a 20-month delay in delivery for the planned design, verification and testing suit, two qualification suits and two lunar flight suits, the report also explained.

"Given these anticipated delays in spacesuit development, a lunar landing in late 2024 as NASA currently plans is not feasible," NASA said.

"By the time two flight-ready xEMUs are available, NASA will have spent over a billion Dollars on the development and assembly of its next-generation spacesuits."

NASA's experts have recommended adjusting the original schedule as appropriate to reduce development risks and develop an integrated master schedule by ensuring that technical requirements for the next-generation suits are solidified.

In June, the General Accountability Office said NASA's deadline to return humans to the Moon in 2024 looks increasingly unlikely due to a reliance on technology that has yet to be fully developed.