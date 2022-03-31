NASA Says Partners Including Roscosmos Making Progress Toward Extending ISS Through 2030

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) NASA and its international partners, including Roscosmos, are working out budget arrangements to extend their work on the International Space Station (ISS) despite current tensions between Russia and the United States, NASA engineer Kathy Lueders said on Thursday.

"All of our international partners, including Roscosmos, are making progress on moving toward station extension through 2030," Lueders said in a press briefing. "We all understand the importance of this continued partnership, even in really really, really tough times, and that this is important for us to continue to work together and maintain for what some of us has been decades (of cooperation) in lower orbit, and continue to create the safe place for us to continue to do research and technology development together in space."