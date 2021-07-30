UrduPoint.com

NASA Says Russian Crew Moving To US Segment Of Space Station 'Regular Practice'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 09:36 PM

The Russian crew having moved to the US segment of the International Space Station (ISS) is part of regular practice, NASA spokesperson Daniel Huot told Sputnik on Friday

"Russian crew members are in the USOS side of the station frequently as we still do a lot of cross-agency collaboration on different experiments." Huot said. "They also regularly use the USOS side for recording and joining for crew meals."

