NASA Says Russian Media Allegations That US Astronaut Drilled Hole in ISS 'Not Credible'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The accusations made by Russian media claiming that NASA Astronaut Serena Aunon‘Chancellor had a nervous breakdown and damaged a Russian spacecraft to get home are not credible, Kathy Lueders, who is leading NASA's human spaceflight program as the Associate Administrator of the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, said at a press conference on Friday.

Russia's TASS recently published a story that claimed Aunon-Chancellor had an emotional breakdown in space and she damaged a Russian spacecraft to return early.

"Absolutely," Lueders said when asked whether NASA will defend its astronaut. "Our NASA crews perform their missions with professionalism and integrity. She [Aunon‘Chancellor] is a well-respected crew member who has served her country and made a valuable contribution. I stand behind her and her professional conduct and I did not find this accusation credible."