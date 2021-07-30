NASA Says Starliner Was Ready for Friday Launch, But Will Take Time to Check Nauka Module

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft was ready to launch on Friday, but the International Space Station (ISS) will use additional time to continue checking Russia's recently arrived module Nauka, NASA spokesperson Daniel Huot told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Boeing's Starliner spacecraft was ready to launch on Friday, but the International Space Station (ISS) will use additional time to continue checking Russia's recently arrived module Nauka, NASA spokesperson Daniel Huot told Sputnik.

"NASA and Boeing have elected to stand down from Friday's launch attempt of the agency's second Orbital Flight Test (OFT-2) mission. Currently, the earliest available launch opportunity is 1:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Aug. 3," Huot said. "The ISS team will use the time to continue working checkouts of the newly arrived Roscosmos Nauka multipurpose laboratory module (MLM) and to ensure the station will be ready for Starliner's arrival."