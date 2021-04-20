NASA Says to Cooperate Closely With Roscosmos on ISS Through at Least 2024

NASA plans to cooperate closely with Russia's Roscosmos on the International Space Station (ISS) through at least 2024, spokesperson Stephanie Schierholz told Sputnik on Tuesday, avoiding comments on what will happened after Moscow's planned exit from the initiative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) NASA plans to cooperate closely with Russia's Roscosmos on the International Space Station (ISS) through at least 2024, spokesperson Stephanie Schierholz told Sputnik on Tuesday, avoiding comments on what will happened after Moscow's planned exit from the initiative.

"The Russians have confirmed their participation in the ISS Program through at least 2024, as have NASA and the Japanese, European and Canadian space agencies," Schierholz said. "NASA and Roscosmos have and will continue to work closely as partners to safely conduct ISS operations."

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Sunday that the country will exit the ISS initiative in 2025 and will inform its international partners about that decision.