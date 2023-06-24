NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) NASA has scrapped its project to build the experimental electric-powered aircraft X-57 Maxwell after failing to make a reliable safe engine that would not fail in flight, project executives and senior engineers said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, we recently discovered a potential failure mode in the propulsion system that we determined to pose an unacceptable risk to the pilots' safety and the safety of the personnel on the ground during ground tests," NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center Director Bradley Flick said.

Flick said mitigation of the failure would take the project well beyond its planned end at the end of the fiscal year so "NASA decided to end the project at the previously scheduled time.

"

Other NASA officials also confirmed that the X-57's engines continued to pose an unacceptable failure of multiple failures in flight.

Sean Clarke admitted that the over-ambitious project had tried to solve too many new engineering problems simultaneously.

"That turned out to be the case I think. There were some assumptions that turned out not to be true," Clarke said.

The X-57 Maxwell's 14 propeller engines were to be powered by 800 Pounds (362 kilos) of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries instead of jet fuel.

The project was part of NASA's commitment to supporting the US climate goal of achieving net-zero aviation greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the agency said in an official blog.