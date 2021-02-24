NASA Seeks Proposals to Demonstrate Low-Emission, Electric-Powered Aircraft - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) NASA said in a press release that it has begun soliciting proposals for demonstrations of electric aircraft propulsion technology that could someday reduce climate-altering emissions from aircraft.

"The demonstrations will help rapidly mature and transition integrated Electrified Aircraft Propulsion (EAP) technologies and associated EAP vision systems for introduction into the global fleet by 2035," the release said on Tuesday.

NASA noted that EAP concepts are rapidly emerging as potentially transformative solutions to improve the environmental sustainability of the next generation of subsonic aircraft.

Studies have shown that EAP can reduce energy use, carbon and nitrogen oxide emissions and cut operating costs, the release said.

The technology is applicable to turboprop aircraft, regional jets and single-aisle aircraft used for short flights, the release added.