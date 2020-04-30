NASA Selects 3 Companies to Build Lunar Lander for Humans' Return to Moon - Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) NASA named three private space exploration companies contracted to build landing vehicles that will place humans on the surface of the moon for the first time in nearly a half century - Blue Origin, Dynetics and Space X, Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced in a press conference on Thursday.

"This is the last piece that we need in order to get to the moon," Bridenstine said. "When I say this is historic, the United States of America has not had a human landing system since 1972."

Blue Origin designed a three stage lander for the mission while Dynetics and SpaceX developed designs for single stage landers, NASA officials told reporters.

The companies will refine their lander concepts through the contract base period ending in February 2021. During that time, the agency will evaluate which of the contractors will perform the first of multiple demonstration missions to hone final designs for commercial lunar landing services, according to NASA.

The US has targeted 2024 for the next human flight to the moon, with plans to eventually send astronauts to Mars.