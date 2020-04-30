UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Selects 3 Companies To Build Lunar Lander For Humans' Return To Moon - Chief

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

NASA Selects 3 Companies to Build Lunar Lander for Humans' Return to Moon - Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) NASA named three private space exploration companies contracted to build landing vehicles that will place humans on the surface of the moon for the first time in nearly a half century - Blue Origin, Dynetics and Space X, Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced in a press conference on Thursday.

"This is the last piece that we need in order to get to the moon," Bridenstine said. "When I say this is historic, the United States of America has not had a human landing system since 1972."

Blue Origin designed a three stage lander for the mission while Dynetics and SpaceX developed designs for single stage landers, NASA officials told reporters.

The companies will refine their lander concepts through the contract base period ending in February 2021. During that time, the agency will evaluate which of the contractors will perform the first of multiple demonstration missions to hone final designs for commercial lunar landing services, according to NASA.

The US has targeted 2024 for the next human flight to the moon, with plans to eventually send astronauts to Mars.

Related Topics

Century Vehicles Lander United States SpaceX February Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

1 hour ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

1 hour ago

Belgrade, Kaunas, Athens, Cologne Among Candidate ..

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 Delayed Turkey's S-400 Plans, But They Wi ..

20 minutes ago

Real COVID-19 Figures in Italy Possibly 20 Times H ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan to be one of countries getting out of dea ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.