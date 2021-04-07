UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Sets April 11 Tentative Launch Date For Inaugural Flight Of Mars Rover Helicopter

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

NASA Sets April 11 Tentative Launch Date for Inaugural Flight of Mars Rover Helicopter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The Ingenuity helicopter that flew to Mars on the belly of the Perseverance Rover will tentatively attempt to begin flying on April 11, NASA said on Tuesday.

"The rover will provide support during flight operations, taking images, collecting environmental data, and hosting the base station that enables the helicopter to communicate with mission controllers on Earth," NASA said in a press release.

The space agency plans to announce results of what would be the first-ever attempt at a powered, controlled flight on another planet with a televised webcast at 3:30 a.

m. EDT (7:30 a.m. GMT) on Monday, the release said.

The release cautioned that the flight date may shift as engineers work on the deployments, preflight checks, and vehicle positioning of both the Perseverance and Ingenuity rovers, which will monitor, photograph and collect data from the helicopter.

Ingenuity arrived at Mars' Jezero Crater attached to the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover, which completed a nearly flawless landing on the Red Planet on February 18.

Related Topics

Vehicle February April May From

Recent Stories

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

18 minutes ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

18 minutes ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

18 minutes ago

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chi ..

18 minutes ago

Iran-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Eritrea Coast - A ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.