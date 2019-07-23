UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Sounds-Out US Firms On Possible Short-Cuts For Human Return To Moon By 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:50 AM

NASA Sounds-Out US Firms on Possible Short-Cuts for Human Return to Moon by 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Private US space companies are being asked for suggestions on ways to put humans on the Moon's south pole by 2024 that would bypass the need for an orbiting lunar space station, NASA said in a press release on Monday.

"The agency's internal studies point toward a three-stage human landing system, but NASA is also interested in alternative approaches that can accomplish the same long-term goals of global lunar access and a reusable landing system," the release said.

NASA's three-stage concept includes a transfer element for the journey from a Gateway in high lunar orbit, a descent element to carry the crew to the surface, and an ascent element to return them to the Gateway, the release explained.

From the Gateway, the astronauts would board an Orion crew spacecraft for the 250,000-mile trip back to Earth.

Critics have warned that plans to construct the lunar gateway in a high lunar orbit may be too complicated to meet an ambitious goal to return humans to the moon by 2024, even if a lunar gateway is more suitable for colonizing the Moon and for future flights to Mars.

One suggestion is to send spacecraft directly from Earth to low lunar orbit and then send a lunar lander directly to the surface - a technique used in the Apollo moon landings.

NASA has set an August 2 deadline for companies to draft alternate proposals to the gateway. Depending on the outcome, NASA said it could ask for a second draft before finalizing a solicitation, the release said.

The lunar gateway offers the prospect of refueling and modifying spacecraft for a six-month trip to Mars without having to first escape Earth's gravity, according to NASA. The gateway would also allow a quick succession of multiple manned and unmanned lunar landers, which could be needed for a permanent human presence on the moon.

Related Topics

Same Lander May August From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

2 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

2 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

2 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

2 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

1 hour ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.