NASA, SpaceX launch 8th crew rotation mission to space station

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) NASA and SpaceX launched a new crew rotation mission to the International Space Station on Sunday.

The mission, codenamed "Crew-8," is NASA's eighth commercial crew rotation mission with the company to the space station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the crew aboard a Dragon spacecraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 10:53 p.m. Eastern Time (1553 GMT) on Sunday, according to NASA.

Shortly after the liftoff, SpaceX confirmed the main engine cutoff and stage separation. The Dragon spacecraft has separated from the second stage, and is heading to the space station.

The spacecraft is scheduled to dock autonomously to the space station at about 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time (0800 GMT) Tuesday.

The Crew-8 mission carries NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, as well as Alexander Grebenkin of Roscosmos, Russia's state space corporation.