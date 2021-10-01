UrduPoint.com

NASA, SpaceX Move Back Expected Crew-3 Mission Launch Date To October 30

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) NASA and SpaceX have changed the planned date for the launch of the Crew-3 mission on the International Space Station from October 31 to October 30, NASA said.

"NASA and SpaceX now are targeting 2:43 a.m. EDT Saturday, Oct. 30, for the agency's Crew-3 launch to the International Space Station.

The date adjustment provides two consecutive launch attempts for the crew rotation mission with the backup time and date of 2:21 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31," a NASA's statement issued late on Thursday read.

NASA has operated two flights of the Crew Dragon spaceship to the ISS. The crew of the third mission includes three NASA astronauts and a German astronaut from the European Space Agency.

