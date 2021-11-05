UrduPoint.com

NASA, SpaceX To Begin Making Lunar Lander After Court Rejects Protest By Blue Origin

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) NASA, which halted development of a lunar lander with SpaceX, said on Thursday that it plans to resume work on the project following a court decision rejecting a protest by rival Blue Origin.

"NASA was notified Thursday that the US Court of Federal Claims denied Blue Origin's bid protest, upholding NASA's selection of SpaceX to develop and demonstrate a modern human lunar lander. NASA will resume work with SpaceX under the Option A contract as soon as possible," the US space agency said in a press release.

Blue Origin protested after losing to SpaceX, when NASA decided to award a single contract for a lunar lander that would transport astronauts from orbiting spacecraft to the lunar south pole as early as 2024.

NASA had tentatively planned to award multiple contracts to competing companies but cited budget concerns in limiting the project to a single bidder.

Without mentioning Blue Origin by name, the release said there will be forthcoming opportunities for private space companies to partner with NASA in developing spacecraft and other equipment needed for a long-term human lunar presence under the space agency's Artemis program.

NASA plans to seek bids for recurring lunar landing services in 2022, according to the release.

