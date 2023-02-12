UrduPoint.com

NASA Specialists Assisting Roscosmos To Identify Cause Of Coolant Leak In Progress MS-21

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 12:50 AM

NASA Specialists Assisting Roscosmos to Identify Cause of Coolant Leak in Progress MS-21

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) NASA specialists are assisting Roscosmos to identify the cause of the loss of coolant in the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS), the US space agency announced in a press release on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Roscosmos said that the hull of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship had suffered unexpected depressurization in its coolant loop. The spacecraft has been docked to the ISS since October 2022 and is scheduled to undock on February 17.

"NASA specialists are assisting their Russian counterparts in the troubleshooting of the Progress 82 coolant leak. Officials are monitoring all International Space Station systems and are not tracking any other issues," the statement read.

The reason for the coolant loss is still being investigated, NASA said, stressing that the temperatures and pressures aboard the ISS are normal.

"The crew, which was informed of the cooling loop leak, is in no danger and continuing with normal space station operations," NASA said.

Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said earlier on Saturday that this incident appeared to be similar to the one that recently occurred on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft.

On December 14, a leak from the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft's cooling system occurred due to damage on the outer skin of its instrument and assembly compartment. The damage did not affect the living conditions of the crew on the ISS and it was decided that there is no need for an emergency evacuation.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Progress February October December All From

Recent Stories

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

42 minutes ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

1 hour ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

1 hour ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

1 hour ago
 PSL players visited SSU headquarters

PSL players visited SSU headquarters

1 hour ago
 PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants t ..

PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Qa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.