NASA Still Expects US Astronaut to Return From ISS 'Without Hitch' - Administrator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) NASA still expects US astronaut Mark Vande Hei to return to earth smoothly and without incident from the International Space Station (ISS) on March 30 in company with the two Russian cosmonauts he crewed with despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, space agency administrator Bill Nelson said on Wednesday.

"It is expected without a hitch that (the) two cosmonauts and Martin Vande Hei will return at the end of this month as planned," Nelson told an audio NASA press conference. "The professional relationship between the astronauts and the cosmonauts continues unaltered."