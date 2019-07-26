NASA TESS Satellite Finds Over 20 Planets in First Year of Operation - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has completed its first year in orbit with the discovery of more than 20 exoplanets ranging in size from Earth to Jupiter, TESS manufacturer and operator Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Thursday.

"In just one year, the observatory has discovered more than 20 confirmed planets and identified hundreds of additional candidates for further study in the Southern Hemisphere," the release said. "TESS will now continue its mission by performing similar observations in the Northern Hemisphere."

As the first-ever satellite to perform an exoplanet survey of nearly the entire sky, TESS' mission, using four wide-field cameras, is to identify planets ranging from Earth-sized to Jupiter-sized, orbiting a wide range of stellar types at various orbital distances, the release said.

TESS began scanning the skies for new planets July 16, 2018, nearly three months after its successful April 18 launch from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the release noted.

The TESS mission team recently announced the discovery of yet another planet, between the sizes of Mars and Earth, according to the release. The planet, called L 98-59b and about 80 percent the size of Earth, marks the tiniest discovered by TESS to date.

Thousands of planets orbiting distant stars, known as exoplanets, have been discovered in the past two decades, mostly with NASA's Kepler Space Telescope.