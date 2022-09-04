UrduPoint.com

NASA To Attempt Another Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch After Tuesday

September 04, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says it does not plan to attempt any more Artemis 1 moon mission launches before Tuesday.

NASA cancelled the planned Artemis 1 mission launch atop a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on Saturday over a hydrogen fuel leak.

"The team continues to troubleshoot, and plans to return with a variety of options early next week. We are standing down on any launch attempts through the current launch period, which ends Tuesday," NASA said in a statement on social media on Saturday.

The Saturday launch delay is the second this week for the Artemis 1 moon mission, which is an uncrewed test of the SLS and the Orion spacecraft.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in televised comments on Saturday that if the fuel leak is not fixed quickly and the SLS rocket is taken back inside the Vehicle Assembly Building hangar for repairs, the launch might have to be delayed until October.

