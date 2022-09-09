UrduPoint.com

NASA To Attempt Another Launch Of Artemis Moon Rocket On Either September Or 27 - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 01:00 AM

NASA to Attempt Another Launch of Artemis Moon Rocket on Either September or 27 - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The unmanned launch of the Artemis 1 unmanned mission to the Moon that was postponed on Saturday owing to a hydrogen leak has now been tentatively rescheduled for September 23 or September 27, senior NASA officials told a press conference at Kennedy Space Center on Thursday.

"The 23rd is a 6:47 a.m. (10:47 a.m. GMT) window open for 80 minutes and the 27th is an 11:37 a.m. window with a 70-minute duration," NASA Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Jim Free told reporters.

NASA engineers are now confident they can meet the new deadlines, Space Launch System (SLS) Chief Engineer John Blevins said.

'We are ready to go. (Our) state of the art vehicle looks good. It looks like we have a good plan going forward," he said.

NASA has canceled the launch twice in the past week, primarily over a liquid hydrogen leak. The flight is planned to be the first and uncrewed test of the SLS and the Orion spacecraft.

