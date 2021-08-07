NASA to Fund CAPSTONE Commercial Moon Mission From New Zealand This Year - Rocket Lab

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The National Aeronautics and Space administration (NASA) is sending a satellite to orbit the Moon in a new elliptical orbit later this year, the Rocket Lab launch and space systems company announced on Friday.

"The CAPSTONE (Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) mission will be Rocket Lab's first launch to the Moon," the company said in a press release. "Rocket Lab... announced it will launch the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand."

The mission will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will be Rocket Lab's first launch to the Moon, Rocket Lab said.

It will support NASA's Artemis program, which includes landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon and establishing a long-term presence there, the company added.

"Launching on an Electron launch vehicle and deploying from Rocket Lab's Photon spacecraft platform, CAPSTONE is a 55-pound satellite created by Advanced Space that will serve as the first spacecraft to test a unique, elliptical lunar orbit," the company said.

As a precursor for Gateway and other Artemis elements, CAPSTONE will help reduce risk for future spacecraft by validating innovative navigation technologies and verifying the dynamics of its halo-shaped orbit, Rocket Lab added.