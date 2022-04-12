UrduPoint.com

NASA To Hold Wet Dress Rehearsal For Artemis Rocket Main Core On Thursday - Officials

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) NASA will carry out the latest part of the repeatedly delayed and halted wet dress rehearsal for its unmanned Artemis 1 moon rocket system on Thursday, April 14, senior space agency officials said during a press conference.

"We intend to go through (the) terminal count a second time but without (including) the upper stage", Flight Director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson told the press conference on Monday.

The last wet dress rehearsal last week was suspended after a faulty valve controlling helium flow was identified, but the issue has now been dealt with, Blackwell-Thompson said.

"Some helium leakage was identified. ... They replaced the leaking helium component and reduced the ... pressure," Blackwell-Thompson said.

NASA is planning to proceed with the modified wet dress rehearsal test focused on using the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center to load propellant into the Space Launch System rocket's core stage tanks, with minimal propellant operations on the upper stage, NASA said earlier.

The team achieved many of the wet dress rehearsal objectives during the two prior tests, and the modified test will enable engineers to achieve the remaining test objectives critical to launch success.

