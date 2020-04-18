(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) NASA will launch on May 27 American astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) from US soil for the first time since 2011, Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement on Friday.

The two-man crew will include NASA Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken and will set off for the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon, Bridenstine said.

"On May 27, NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil! With our SpaceX partners, Doug [Hurley] and [Bob] Behnken will launch to the Space Station on the Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket," he said.

In January, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that the company's first manned spacecraft Crew Dragon would be launched in the second quarter of this year.

The US Space Shuttle program of manned spaceflights ended in 2011. Since, only Russian Soyuz rockets delivered crews to the International Space Station.

Meanwhile, the US companies SpaceX and Boeing developed� the Crew Dragon and Starliner spacecraft to send astronauts to the International Space Station.

In March, Crew Dragon made its first unmanned test flight to the International Space Station. In December, a similar flight was carried out by Starliner, but a technical failure prevented it from docking with the station. After the completion of all test flights, both vehicles will be certified by NASA for full-time missions to the space station.