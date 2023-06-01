UrduPoint.com

NASA UAP Research Team Addresses Public About Work, Says Permanent Office Needed

Published June 01, 2023

NASA UAP Research Team Addresses Public About Work, Says Permanent Office Needed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) NASA's unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) independent study team held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss their ongoing work to study UAP from a scientific perspective, during which research team member Mike Gold advocated for a permanent NASA UAP office.

NASA announced the UAP independent study team in June 2022 to identify available data, better capture future data, and use that data to move forward the scientific understanding of UAP, also known as unidentified flying objects.

"I think we have an inflection point, an opportunity here... to institutionalize this and be able to tackle the issues that we've laid out in a comprehensive and serious fashion, and I think that requires a permanent office at NASA," Gold said. "None of the topics or challenges here can be dealt with quickly, and it really requires a permanent solution.

"

The permanent office could be implemented for a "modest" financial cost, Gold added.

The NASA team is conducting civilian research on UAP separate from the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), the US government entity tasked with coordinating UAP issues across departments and agencies.

The NASA researchers are set to release a report on their findings in mid-2023. The report will cover best practices for evaluating and studying UAP moving forward; it is not a review of previous UAP incidents, which is instead conducted by AARO.

NASA's study utilizes unclassified data to help bolster the transparency of the research, Designated Federal Official for the research Daniel Evans said.

However, NASA will soon send a liaison officer to the Defense Department to coordinate on UAP issues, Evans added.

