NASA Will Make Another Attempt to Launch Artemis Moon Rocket on Saturday - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) NASA will make another attempt to launch the Artemis moon rocket on Saturday, the space agency's Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin said during a conference call with reporters.

"We also agreed to move our launch date to Saturday, September the third," Sarafin said on Tuesday.

On Monday, NASA called off a planned test flight of the Artemis rocket around the moon after a series of setbacks including an engine issue, a hydrogen leak, and stormy weather off the coast of Florida.