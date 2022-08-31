UrduPoint.com

NASA Will Make Another Attempt To Launch Artemis Moon Rocket On Saturday - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) NASA will make another attempt to launch the Artemis moon rocket on Saturday, the space agency's Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin said during a conference call with reporters.

"We also agreed to move our launch date to Saturday, September the third," Sarafin said on Tuesday.

On Monday, NASA called off a planned test flight of the Artemis rocket around the moon after a series of setbacks including an engine issue, a hydrogen leak, and stormy weather off the coast of Florida.

